Eastbound Bay Bridge lanes closed as crews battle grass fire on Yerba Buena Island

All eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were shut down as crews battled a grass fire on Yerba Buena Island Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on social media that it was responding to a reported grass fire on Yerba Buena Island. They also posted videos of crews spraying brush with fire hoses.

According to SFFD, boats in the area reported the fire appeared inaccessible and the department's fire boat is responding. They added that smoke may be visible from the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Emergency Management advised drivers to expect delays, use alternate routes and check online for real time traffic updates.

#BREAKING San Francisco Fire is on the scene of a brush fire burning on Yerba Buena Island. EB I-80 on the Bay Bridge is closed until further notice. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/YuuoN1sSzZ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.