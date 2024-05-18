Bay Bridge

Eastbound Bay Bridge lanes closed as crews battle grass fire on Yerba Buena Island

By NBC Bay Area staff

All eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were shut down as crews battled a grass fire on Yerba Buena Island Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on social media that it was responding to a reported grass fire on Yerba Buena Island. They also posted videos of crews spraying brush with fire hoses.

According to SFFD, boats in the area reported the fire appeared inaccessible and the department's fire boat is responding. They added that smoke may be visible from the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Emergency Management advised drivers to expect delays, use alternate routes and check online for real time traffic updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details. 

