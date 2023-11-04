CHP reopens all lanes of eastbound I-580 in the East Bay 

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 have been reopened in the East Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol Saturday.

Previously, CHP had closed a section somewhere between Castro Valley and the Dublin/Pleasanton area as officers investigated an incident that happened Friday night.

Other information, including what happened Friday, was not immediately available.

All eastbound I-580 lanes are back open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/XFe28IoLii — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) November 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.