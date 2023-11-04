interstate 580

CHP reopens all lanes of eastbound I-580 in the East Bay 

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 have been reopened in the East Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol Saturday.

Previously, CHP had closed a section somewhere between Castro Valley and the Dublin/Pleasanton area as officers investigated an incident that happened Friday night.  

Other information, including what happened Friday, was not immediately available. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.

This article tagged under:

interstate 580
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us