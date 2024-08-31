Oakland

Eastbound I-580 blocked in Oakland due to police activity, CHP says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 were blocked in Oakland due to a police activity on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on eastbound I-580 at Edwards Avenue. Caltrans cameras showed heavy traffic in the area.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area has reached to the CHP for more information on this situation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us