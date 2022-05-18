Mark your calendars.

Eataly, a worldwide chain that's a one-stop shop for Italian food lovers, will open its first Bay Area location at Westfield Valley Fair mall in the South Bay on June 16 at 5 p.m., according to the company.

The three-story, 45,000-square-foot store will include a marketplace filled with over 10,000 local and authentic Italian products, two restaurants featuring regional and authentic Italian cuisine, multiple counters, and a vast wine collection from the 20 regions of Italy, the company said.

The opening of Eataly's Silicon Valley location was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.