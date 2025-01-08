Brush fire fanned by strong winds burns in Eaton Canyon near Altadena

A brush fire broke out Tuesday night in the Eaton Canyon area north of Altadena as Southern California braced for a night of strong winds.

The Eaton Fire, estimated at about 1,000 acres, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. An orange glow and smoke plume could be seen for miles around in the San Gabriel Valley to the south.

"With the wind, it's going to grow quickly, I'm afraid," said LA County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

Evacuations were underway, according to Angeles National Forest. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the following areas.

E/Altadena Dr

Kinneloa Cyn Rd

Outpost lane

Glen Springs

Coolidge

Miranda

Roosevelt

Veranda

Kenclare

Foxridge

Canyon Close

Grand Oak

In addition, the following locations in Arcadia were ordered to vacate:

All residents north of Orange Grove Avenue

A temporary shelter has been established at the Arcadia Community Center, which is located at 375 Campus Dr.

Due to the fire, seniors staying at the Pasadena Park Healthcare and Wellness Center were evacuated.

Residents under the evacuation zone can take shelter at the Pasadena Convention Center, which is located at 300 E. Green St. in Pasadena.

A chaotic scene unfolded at a nursing home where seniors, some in gowns and wheelchairs, scrambled to safety as thick smoke from the nearby Eaton Fire reached their facility. Ambulances and other vehicles scrambled to evacuate the elderly. Macy Jenkins reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

The Pasadena Unified School District announced its schools would be closed Wednesday due to the fire.

Students who depend on school meals will be able to pick up Grab & Go meals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Madison Elementary School (515 E Ashtabula St, Pasadena, CA 91104)

McKinley School (325 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101)

Willard Elementary School (301 Madre St, Pasadena, CA 91107)

The fire is near the Eaton Canyon Natural Area hiking and equestrian trails.

Red flag warnings will be in effect into Thursday with wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph possible in some areas. The strongest winds are expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, a brush fire quickly spread in the Pacific Palisades area. The Palisades Fire burned homes and forced tens of thousands to evacuate as it grew to more than 1,200 acres on the LA County coast.