Eaton Fire damages 5 Pasadena Unified schools. What happens next for students?

Schools in the Pasadena Unified School District will be reopened in phases over a two-week period in the aftermath of the deadly Eaton Fire.

Five campuses were severely damaged by the wildfire northeast of Los Angeles. Eliot Arts Magnet Middle School, Franklin Elementary, which closed in 2020, and three charter schools -- Edison, Loma Alta and Noyes -- were all damaged in the 14,100-acre wildfire that started Jan. 7 near Altadena.

More than 10,000 of the district's 14,000 students were evacuated from homes in the devastating days that followed. Nearly 1,400 district employees live within evacuation zones, some of whom lost their homes.

In a reopening plan announced Thursday, district officials said schools located a greater distance from the fire zone will reopen first.

"We will reopen, we will rebuild, and we will rise," Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Blanco said. "Despite the challenges we face, our commitment to our students and families remains unwavering. We are dedicated to coming together, rebuilding, and ensuring the well-being and success of our community."

Teams have been clearing debris and sanitIzing properties since the fire burned through the area near Altadena. About 10 tons of debrIs were removed from campuses, the district said.

The campuses will only reopen after testing by the California Office of Emergency Services, the district said, adding that specific site reopenings will be based on those test results. Six sites are expected to reopen in the next week.

All students are projected to return to campus by early February.