Monthly water bills may become more expensive for some East Bay customers.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is proposing rate hikes over the next two years to help with improvements. The district's $3.2 billion budget for the next two fiscal years includes a 10-year plan to improve its infrastructure.

"The average rate increase would be about 6.5% for water customers each year and for a wastewater customers about 8.5%," EBMUD spokesperson Nelsy Rodriguez said.

The district said a typical customer using 125 gallons of water per day would see around a $4 increase to their monthly bills.

Some customers, however, are not thrilled at the plan to raise rates.

"Everything is going up," said Erica Colon, a Contra Costa County resident. "Nobody can catch up. Middle class families can't catch a break."

A public hearing will take place at EBMUD's Board of Directors meeting on June 10.

If approved, the rate hikes would go into effect on July 1.