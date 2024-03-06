East Palo Alto

Ebony Alert issued for missing woman last seen in East Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Maliyah Thomas
CHP

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman last seen in East Palo Alto on Feb. 16.

Maliyah Thomas, 22, is a Black female who was last seen wearing blue leggings, orange Nike shorts, a beige puffy jacket and a burgundy purse.

Thomas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thomas should call 911 immediately.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

East Palo Alto
