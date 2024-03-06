Ebony Alert issued for missing woman last seen in East Palo Alto

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a missing woman last seen in East Palo Alto on Feb. 16.

Maliyah Thomas, 22, is a Black female who was last seen wearing blue leggings, orange Nike shorts, a beige puffy jacket and a burgundy purse.

Thomas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Thomas should call 911 immediately.

