Group launches effort to recall Alameda County DA Pamela Price

A group has launched a committee in an effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

The tough-on-crime advocates of the group Safe Alameda for Everyone or "SAFE" for short are spearheading the recall attempt.

Earlier this month, the committee filed paperwork with the county's election office. That means the group intends to fund raise and collect signatures to recall the controversial DA.

Rivka Polatnick, an activist and educator, is a Price supporter.

“I was very involved in getting her elected,” she said.

Rivka and many of Price supporters believe the people behind the paperwork filed with the intent to recall her never wanted her there in the first place.

Price ran on a platform of reform for the criminal justice system.

“She is what we need to move behind the police law in order mass incarceration and we need a more just system. We need one that’s not racially biased," Polatnick said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to two people part of the SAFE committee, who said they are not ready to speak publicly about the efforts yet. That includes Oakland Chinatown leader Carl Chan.

Sources have told NBC Bay Area that SAFE committee members have been in talks with the campaign that successfully recalled progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office referred NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on the recall attempt to Price' campaign, which didn't respond. But Price has previously addressed these criticisms in a sit-down interview with NBC Bay Area last month.

SAFE will now need to fundraise so it can gather enough signatures to launch the recall against Price. It will also be very costly as initial estimates are in the millions.