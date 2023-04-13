South SF's El Camino High School Baseball Field Closed for Games Following Player Injury

The El Camino High School baseball field has been closed and the rest of the school’s home games will have be relocated.

This happened as a player from an opposing team was injured during the game Saturday while trying to catch a ball and that has some families raising questions about safety at the field.

“As other teams outfielder was trying to track the ball, he was looking up in the sky to track the fly ball. And he hit one of the poles in the center, on the fence in the center field and his head hit the pole,” said South San Francisco resident Nawel Voelker, who attended the game.

According to the South San Francisco School District, aid was administered to the injured player who was taken to the hospital.

In a statement, they said after learning of the situation, the superintendent deployed facilities staff to examine the field gather additional information from staff and report back on how to improve the safety of all student athletes.

The facilities director has been tasked with identifying and mitigating any other issues associated with the field.

The field has been closed and the remainder the home games will be relocated until the assessment is compete.

