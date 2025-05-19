El Cerrito police investigate sexual assault near Del Norte BART station

Police in El Cerrito are looking for a person responsible for a sexual assault early Sunday.

The victim was contacted by the assailant sometime late Saturday night at the Del Norte BART station, before being abducted and taken to the Ohlone Greenway, also known as the BART Path.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She was assaulted on the path between Hill and Blake streets sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid to late 20s with a skinny build and about 6-foot tall. He was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the attack, was asked to contact El Cerrito Police Department Detective Michael Olivieri at (510) 820-3061 or molivieri@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.