‘Disturbing crime trend': Elderly residents in San Pablo being targeted for thefts

San Pablo police are warning residents about what they say is a "disturbing crime trend" that involves stealing from elderly residents walking around the city's neighborhoods.

In a post on social media Thursday, the San Pablo Police Department showed a video of two elderly people who were walking on a street when what appears to be a gray Cadillac SUV pulled up near beside them.

According to investigators, the occupants in the Cadillac asked to speak with the victims, offering prayers and fake jewelry to get one of the victims to approach the vehicle.

Without noticing, the victim had his necklace stolen while the fake jewelry was put around his neck. He only realized that his jewelry was stolen with the suspects nowhere in sight.

Police said they have received multiple reports of similar instances with different vehicles.

Residents, especially elderly people, are advised to be cautious if someone approaches or drives up and offers something or tries to talk about religion or jewelry.

"Do not walk up to the vehicle and avoid making close contact with individuals. Be aware of your surroundings when walking around. Be discreet about wearing jewelry or carrying large amounts of cash," police said.

Anyone who gets in a similar situation is urged to call 911 or report it to San Pablo police at (510) 724-1111.