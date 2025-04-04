San Pablo

‘Disturbing crime trend': Elderly residents in San Pablo being targeted for thefts

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

San Pablo police are warning residents about what they say is a "disturbing crime trend" that involves stealing from elderly residents walking around the city's neighborhoods.

In a post on social media Thursday, the San Pablo Police Department showed a video of two elderly people who were walking on a street when what appears to be a gray Cadillac SUV pulled up near beside them.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to investigators, the occupants in the Cadillac asked to speak with the victims, offering prayers and fake jewelry to get one of the victims to approach the vehicle.

Without noticing, the victim had his necklace stolen while the fake jewelry was put around his neck. He only realized that his jewelry was stolen with the suspects nowhere in sight.

Police said they have received multiple reports of similar instances with different vehicles.

Residents, especially elderly people, are advised to be cautious if someone approaches or drives up and offers something or tries to talk about religion or jewelry.

Local

Sunol 28 mins ago

Watch: Truck overturns on I-680 in Sunol, spills dirt across lanes

San Jose 56 mins ago

San Jose police arrest 8 alleged gang members in January slaying

"Do not walk up to the vehicle and avoid making close contact with individuals. Be aware of your surroundings when walking around. Be discreet about wearing jewelry or carrying large amounts of cash," police said.

Anyone who gets in a similar situation is urged to call 911 or report it to San Pablo police at (510) 724-1111.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Pablo
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us