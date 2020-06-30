Elderly Woman Attacked, Robbed in San Francisco

An 81-year-old woman was robbed in San Francisco Monday afternoon during a brutal attack that was caught on camera, according to police.

The violent robbery, which was captured by a home surveillance camera, happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 28th and Diamond streets, police said in an initial report.

Video footage showed the woman walking along the sidewalk when the suspect jumped out of a nearby car and tried to grab her purse. During a struggle that lasted a few seconds, the suspect threw the woman to the ground and eventually pried the purse from her grasp. The suspect then hopped back in the car, which sped away from the scene.

The suspect was said to be a man in his 20s, according to the police report. The car was described as a silver Jeep Cherokee.

The police report stated that the woman did not suffer any injuries. She did lose her purse, which contained a wallet and money.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call San Francisco police.