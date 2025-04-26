Electric vehicle charging pilot program launched in San Francisco

San Francisco unveiled a pilot program on Friday aimed at providing electric vehicle owners with new curbside charging stations.

The program, in partnership with It's Electric, plugged in two curbside charging stations that resemble poles in the city's Duboce Triangle Neighborhood. The company said the program not only provides EV drivers with two new places to charge their vehicles, but could also benefit private building owners.

