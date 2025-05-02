Mountain View

EV catches fire in Mountain View parking lot, blaze spreads to 3 other cars

By NBC Bay Area staff

Mountain View firefighters battle a blaze in a parking lot.
Mountain View Fire Department

An electric vehicle's charging system is being blamed for sparking a blaze that spread to three other cars in a Mountain View parking lot Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. in a parking lot along the 1300 block of Shorebird Way, according to the fire department.

Responding firefighters found a Jeep Wrangler EV and three other cars parked nearby on fire, the fire department said.

After dousing the flames, firefighters determined that the blaze started in the Jeep Wrangler.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be related to the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery charging system," the fire department said in a post on social media.

The fire department said the estimated damage to the Jeep, the three other cars and the electrical charging station totaled $275,000.

No injuries were reported.

Mountain View
