Electric Vehicle Leasing Company Tries New Pay-Per-Mile Approach

Sky-high gas prices are driving up demand for electric vehicles, with consumer interest up 173% since late February, according to Cars.com.

But affordability seems to be a significant barrier for some consumers, with the average price at about $40,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

One company, Spring Free EV, is trying a different approach at getting people into electric vehicles, with its pay-per-mile program launching in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

