electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle Leasing Company Tries New Pay-Per-Mile Approach

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sky-high gas prices are driving up demand for electric vehicles, with consumer interest up 173% since late February, according to Cars.com.

But affordability seems to be a significant barrier for some consumers, with the average price at about $40,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

One company, Spring Free EV, is trying a different approach at getting people into electric vehicles, with its pay-per-mile program launching in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

electric vehiclesSpring Free EV
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us