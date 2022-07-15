Electric Vehicle Sales Rise Amid Demand, High Gas Prices

It’s a milestone in the fight against climate change, and it's happening on the road. For the first time, more than 5% of all cars sold in America are electric.

But many more people that want electric vehicles can't get their hands on one as they are in high demand is high. EVs sales from April to June doubled.

They all over the Bay Area and now, for the first time, they count for more than 5% of total car sales countrywide. It’s partly to go emission free and partly to avoid paying high gas prices.

"Everybody feels that there's a fundamental shift happening in the industry, and consumers that are in the market are now interested in fully electric vehicles," said Ben Bajarin, an analyst with Creative Strategies.

But experts said that the consumers have to be patient. For anyone who wants a Tesla Model S? They will have to wait until at least November for delivery or maybe until next year.

Another vehicle, the Kia EV6 is also in demand. One Bay Area dealer told NBC Bay Area Friday that they had one left on their lot. While another Bay Area dealer said they're out.

The Chevy Bolt was also almost sold out as of Friday.

For those that still want an EV, NBC Bay Area was told Friday to expect to pay thousands of dollars over the sticker.

Car companies said they can't make EVs fast enough to keep up with demand. It’s partly because of supply issues and partly because they've been caught by surprise.

But there are more choices coming, like the new EV from Vietnam-based VinFast. Those cars are starting at about $40,000, and due around the end of the year.

Shoppers will get another option to go electric and say goodbye to gas.

"Initially the gas prices, they're just really high right now. I think it's just so much easier to not have to pay for gas, to be be able to charge it whenever you want," said shopper Alexia Tran.