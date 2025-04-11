Elizabeth Holmes asks for rehearing on appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking a panel of judges to rehear her latest appeal.

Holmes is serving 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Palo Alto blood testing startup company Theranos.

In February, she made a bid to get out of prison, which was shot down.

The San Jose Mercury News reports in a court filing this week, her attorneys are arguing that the judges were confused and "illogical" when hearing their evidence in February.

Holmes' team is asking for the judges to rehear her appeal case.

Neither Holmes' attorneys or the United States Department of Justice have commented.