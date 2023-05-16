Elizabeth Holmes

Appellate Court Rejects Elizabeth Holmes' Motion to Stay Out of Prison

By Susan Nash | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a one-page order issued Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied a motion by convicted Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction for wire fraud.

The court ruled that Holmes had not raised a "substantial question" regarding the conduct of her trial or shown that any trial errors were likely to result in reversal or a sentence shorter than the 11-year, three-month prison term handed down by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

In January 2022, a jury convicted Holmes of misleading and defrauding investors about the capabilities of Theranos' blood-testing technology. Davila had ordered Holmes to surrender to federal prison authorities on April 27 of this year, but that order was automatically suspended while the higher court decided whether to grant the bail request.

It will be up to Davila to set a new surrender date for Holmes now that her request has been denied. Holmes's appeal, per the 9th Circuit's order, will continue on its original schedule and will likely take several months or a year to be resolved.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Elizabeth Holmes 18 hours ago

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Puts Off Prison Once Again

Elizabeth Holmes Apr 26

Elizabeth Holmes Delays Going to Prison With Another Appeal

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth Holmes
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us