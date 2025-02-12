Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes speaks out for first time since entering prison

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is speaking out publicly for the first time since she entered prison.

In an interview with People magazine, Holmes said she feels bad, is not admitting guilt and still has hopes for a future in biotech.

Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence in a Texas prison. She was convicted in 2022 of defrauding investors in blood-testing company Theranos.

Holmes told People magazine that she's still convinced that she's innocent of the charges but said she's a different person now.

She's able to see her two children twice a week and is, among other things, teaching French to other prisoners and earns 31 cents an hour as a clerk.

She called it "hell and torture" to be in prison.

Holmes is due to be released in April 2032. She said she plans to resume her career in the health care industry when she gets back home.

As part of her sentence, she was banned from running a company for 10 years, but that ban will expire around the time she gets out.

