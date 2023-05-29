Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes to Surrender to Federal Prison

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to surrender Tuesday to federal prison authorities nearly two years after her trial started.

Holmes has been ordered to surrender despite her appeal to overturn her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy tied to the Theranos downfall.

A judge has recommended sending Holmes to a minimum-security women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas, which is located about 100 miles east of Austin. The prison is called FPC Bryan.

Holmes and her former partner Sunny Balwani have also been ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to Theranos investors like Rupert Murdoch, the Devos family and Walgreens.

Here are details on the federal prison that may house Elizabeth Holmes.