Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes Puts Off Prison Once Again

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes may be putting off prison one more time.

On Monday, her lawyer filed a new motion in the case and the state now has 21 days to reply.

Then, once more, holmes' lawyers will have yet another 21 days to give a final response.

That all makes late June the soonest she’ll now likely be ordered to begin serving her 11-year prison sentence.

