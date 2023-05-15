Elizabeth Holmes Puts Off Prison Once Again

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes may be putting off prison one more time.

On Monday, her lawyer filed a new motion in the case and the state now has 21 days to reply.

Then, once more, holmes' lawyers will have yet another 21 days to give a final response.

That all makes late June the soonest she’ll now likely be ordered to begin serving her 11-year prison sentence.

