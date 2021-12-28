Elizabeth holmes trial

Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Jury Heads to Fifth Day of Deliberations

By Michael Liedtke

Getty Images

The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces a fifth day of deliberations Tuesday. Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Last week, the jurors sent out two notes to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila -- one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jury completed Monday’s session without providing any clues as to how far along it is in its deliberations. Jurors are scheduled to resume their discussions Tuesday morning.

Local

bay area weather 2 hours ago

Bay Area Snow! Cold Blast Covers Tallest Mountains, Dusts Lower Peaks

bay area weather 4 hours ago

Rain and Cold Could Bring Snow to Lower Bay Area Elevations

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley's male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth holmes trialElizabeth HolmesTheranosjury deliberations
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us