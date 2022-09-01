Elizabeth Holmes Back in Court Ahead of October Sentencing

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was back in federal court Thursday ahead of her October sentencing.
Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of fraud. Her attorneys in Thursday's court appearance in San Jose are pushing to get the guilty verdict overturned.
Attorneys said they are not asking for a new trial, but claim the government did not prove the allegations of the indictment.
Holmes was initially set to return to federal court for her sentencing this month, but over the summer it was pushed back to October without any explanation.
In July, a jury convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company.
Balwani was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.
Both Holmes and Balwani face up to 20 years in prison.