Elizabeth Holmes to Surrender Tuesday to Federal Prison

Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted felon Elizabeth Holmes is expected to surrender Tuesday to federal prison authorities.

Holmes has been ordered to surrender despite her appeal to overturn her 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy tied to the Theranos downfall.

The judge ordered her to serve her time at a minimum-security women's prison camp in Texas near her hometown.

The prison's orientation handbook suggests she should expect a 6 a.m. wake-up call each day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also, all able inmates at the prison are assigned jobs, earning between 12 cents and a $1.15 an hour.