Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Jurors Return to Deliberations After Holiday Break

After a brief holiday break, jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial returned to a South Bay courthouse Monday morning to resume deliberations.

Before leaving Thursday, the jury spent the day relistening to December 2013 audio recordings of Holmes making bold promises about Theranos and its so-called breakthrough blood-testing technology.

In the recordings, Holmes boasts about how Theranos would "change the reality of lab testing" and reduce health costs so much it would save Medicaid and Medicare about $150 billion over a decade.

She also spoke about a deal that Theranos had to deploy its blood-testing technology in Walgreens pharmacies that was poised to quickly ramp up, but Walgreens bailed out of the deal over concerns the tests were unreliable.

Though federal prosecutors say much of what Holmes says in the recordings is fraudulent, some legal analysts counter that such boasts and promises are in line with what many Silicon Valley startups tend to do.

Holmes, 37, is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.