Photos: Elizabeth Holmes Leaves Court After Verdict in Fraud Trial

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves a federal courthouse in Santa Clara County after a jury in her criminal fraud trial found her
guilty of fraud and conspiracy. She did not comment to reporters.
8 photos
1/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her lawyer leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
2/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (C) walks with her partner Billy Evans (L) and her mother Noel Holmes as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
3/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (C) walks with her partner Billy Evans (L) and her mother Noel Holmes as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
4/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (2nd L) walks with her partner Billy Evans (L), her mother Noel Holmes and a lawyer as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
5/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (2nd L) walks with her partner Billy Evans (L), her mother Noel Holmes and a lawyer as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
6/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (C) and her mother Noel Holmes leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
7/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (3rd L) walks with her partner Billy Evans (2nd L), her mother Noel Holmes (C) and lawyer as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)
8/8
SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 3: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes walks with her partner Billy Evans, her mother Noel Holmes and lawyer as they leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on January 3, 2022 in San Jose, California. A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud investors. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images)