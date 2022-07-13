Sentencing for Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Moved to October

A federal court on Wednesday delayed the sentencing for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Holmes was set to return to federal court for her sentencing in September, but without explanation the date was moved to October.

The Stanford University dropout who founded Theranos at age 19 and was convicted in January of four counts of fraud.

Each count carries a potential 20-year prison sentence, but legal experts guess she could serve as few as 3 years behind bars.

Holmes could get consideration because she has a one-year old child.