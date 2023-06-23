Prosecutors not filing charges against man in connection with Embarcadero shootout

Prosecutors are declining to file charges against a man who was arrested on suspicion of playing a role in a shooting and series of vehicle crashes that injured several people Sunday along San Francisco's waterfront, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Friday.

Police responded Sunday evening to a shooting that caused multiple vehicle collisions and injured four people, including two children, who are expected to survive. The shooting resulted in three separate crime scenes at Beach and Stockton streets and The Embarcadero at Kearny and Howard streets.

A gunfire exchange had broken out between two cars. One of them fled the scene, while the other car crashed into a "fixed object" and stopped, police said.

Police arrested the occupants of the car, Pittsburg residents Lee Haywood, 33, and a 28-year-old woman. Police said both were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and that officers found a semi-automatic firearm and several shell casings inside Haywood's car.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Haywood was originally arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, being a wanted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle and for an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

Jenkins said in her statement Friday that the case "must be carefully investigated to ensure that we are able to hold the perpetrators accountable."

"This is a complex investigation involving multiple crime scene locations, many witnesses as well as significant evidence that must be analyzed," Jenkins wrote. "This type of investigation takes time to complete."

Jenkins said this is believed to be a random shooting with no ongoing threat to the public. Jenkins did not disclose a reason for Haywood's case being discharged.

Police and prosecutors are still investigating the shooting to "make appropriate charging decisions," Jenkins said.

According to San Francisco jail records, Haywood remained in custody as of Friday afternoon in connection with the outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.

San Francisco investigators on Monday were still trying to sort out the details of a rolling gunbattle that erupted over the weekend near Pier 39, leaving two people shot and at least four others injured in multiple scenes along the Embarcadero.