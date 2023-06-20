Arrest made in Embarcadero shootout

An arrest has been made in a shootout that left two struck by gunfire and at least four others injured in multiple scenes along the Embarcadero, San Francisco police said Tuesday.

Police said 23-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg has been arrested in the shooting described by witnesses as a rolling gunbattle that erupted Sunday near Pier 39.

Haywood, 23, and a woman were inside a black SUV that was involved in a shootout with a white sedan, police said, adding both were shot during the incident. Haywood is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries and the woman was treated and later released for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police allege they found a semi-automatic firearm and several spent shell casings inside the SUV.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Haywood was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, being a wanted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle and on an outstanding warrant out of Antioch, police said.

The white sedan involved in the shootout left the scene after the black SUV Haywood was in crashed at the intersection of the Embarcadero and Howard Street. Police said while an arrest has been made, the case is still part of an open investigation.

The shooting on Father's Day at a popular tourist area comes after several shootings the weekend before left at least a dozen injured. The string of violence has left city leaders working to calm a nervous public.

Police have been collecting security camera video at multiple locations along the Embarcadero as they continue to investigate Sunday's shooting.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Beach and Stockton streets for a report of a shooting.

The gunbattle involved a white sedan and a dark SUV, with the occupants of the SUV firing first, according to witnesses. The occupants of the sedan returned fire, with a chase following.

The chase then continued down the Embarcadero, with witnesses describing a rolling gunbattle between the vehicles. The vehicles sped and weaved between traffic for more than a mile and half before the SUV crashed at Howard Street and the Embarcadero.

Police said two bicyclists were hit, one of whom was a child. Both bicyclists suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Police were still trying to track down the occupants of the white sedan that sped away after the SUV crashed at Howard Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco police are investigating after two people were shot near Pier 39 Sunday evening and at least four others were injured along the Embarcadero at multiple scenes that spanned more than a mile from the initial shooting, officials say.