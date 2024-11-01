Embattled San Jose councilman facing more calls to resign

The calls keep growing for embattled San Jose Councilman Omar Torres to resign.

The latest push comes from the Santa Clara County Democratic Party and three neighborhood associations urging for the councilman to step down.

Meanwhile, the entire city council and mayor remain steadfast in their call for Torres to resign. But those who know Torres said they worry what might happen if he does leave.

"Omar Torres has done a lot for our community," said Linda Cortez, Torres' friend.

The Guadalupe Washington neighborhood just south of downtown is home to middle- and low-income families who often felt neglected by City Hall -- that is, they said, until Torres became their councilman.

Cortez calls herself Torres' second mom. He grew up around her home, helping lead youth groups and lobbying for the Washington Youth Center.

And as a councilman, the co-owner of an Herbalife store said her neighbors feel City Hall is finally listening.

Merchant Sofia Aramburo said between security cameras that will soon be installed to street cleaning, Willow Street has never looked better.

But the allegations against Torres are very troubling.

"Omar Torres needs to resign because he's lost the faith and trust of his constituents," Mayor Matt Mahan said.

San Jose police are investigating Torres over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Court documents also show graphic text messages between Torres and a minor talking about sexual acts with another 17-year-old.

Torres has not been arrested or charged, and his lawyer did not returns calls for comment on Thursday.

Last week, residents launched a recall effort. But Torres' neighbors said it looks suspicious when the person leading that effort is a staffer for Mahan.

"We actually encourage our employees outside of their normal day jobs to be civically engaged," Mahan said. "And find campaign causes, advocacy effort they believe in be civically engaged. That's their constitutional right and something I encourage them to do."

Torres' neighbors said they are bothered by the allegations against him, but they want to see the investigation process play out.

The residents of Guadalupe Washington said they also worry about how their neighborhood will be represented if Torres is ousted.