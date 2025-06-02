Emergency repairs trigger lane closures on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Multiple lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge were closed Monday afternoon due to emergency deck repairs, officials said.

The discovery of "unsound, spalling deck concrete" on the upper deck of the bridge prompted authorities to close one lane in the westbound (upper deck) direction and two lanes in the eastbound (lower deck) direction, Caltrans said.

Repair work was slated to take several hours to complete, Caltrans said. The CHP set 8 p.m. as the estimated time of lanes reopening.

Motorists should expect delays if they plan to use the bridge.

"Plan for extended commute and please use alternate routes," the CHP said in a post on X.

