San Mateo County

Emergency road closure on Highway 84 in San Mateo County

By Bay City News

road-closed-sign

Caltrans shut down Highway 84 in San Mateo County, between Portola Road and Fox Hill Road, the agency said Monday morning.

The agency did not provide a reason for the emergency closure.

All lanes of the highway along the section through Woodside are closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway, Caltrans said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyHighway 84
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us