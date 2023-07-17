Emergency road closure on Highway 84 in San Mateo County

Caltrans shut down Highway 84 in San Mateo County, between Portola Road and Fox Hill Road, the agency said Monday morning.

The agency did not provide a reason for the emergency closure.

All lanes of the highway along the section through Woodside are closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway, Caltrans said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the area.