‘Credible Campus-Wide Threat' Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order at UC Berkeley

People on the UC Berkeley campus have been told by police to shelter in place while they investigate a "credible campus-wide threat."

Police instructed people to go inside and move away from doors and windows. Anyone not on the campus was asked to stay away from the area.

Police said the incident does not involve an active shooter on campus and that officers are searching for "a person who may want to harm specific individuals."

UC Berkeley has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the day and said all campus services, including libraries, dining, and parking garages, are closed until further notice

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

People on the UC Berkeley campus have been told by police to shelter in place while they investigate a "credible campus-wide threat." Bob Redell reports.

*DEVELOPING* Per UC Berkeley PD Officer: The suspect is a man, someone they know. “Not the first time they’ve heard of him.” — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) April 21, 2022

*DEVELOPING* Cal has just canceled in person classes for the day. Shelter in place in effect because of a “credible campus-wide threat.” pic.twitter.com/Y6oGjk7zYh — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) April 21, 2022

*DEVELOPING* UC Berkeley has asked people on campus to stay inside. Officer tells me they are looking for a person, possibly armed, who made threats against specific people affiliated with the university. Search is currently focused inside student union. pic.twitter.com/LUB24h4Sei — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) April 21, 2022

There is NOT an active shooter on campus. Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals. Please continue to shelter in place at this time. Stay tuned to Twitter for updates. — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) April 21, 2022

UC Berkeley WarnMe: A Campus-wide Emergency alert has been issued. Campus police are investigating a credible campus-wide threat. Please go inside and move away from doors and windows. If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area. Facilities Se https://t.co/aKJcOsnr41 — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) April 21, 2022