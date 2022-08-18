San Jose

Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season

The holiday season spectacular, which features millions of lights, will be held at PayPal Park beginning Nov. 25

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay.

The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25.

Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment, visits with Santa Claus and more.

The annual holiday event is hosted at stadiums and other outdoor spaces across the country. In addition to San Jose, Enchant will light up the following cities this upcoming holiday season.

  • Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
  • St. Petersburg, Florida – Tropicana Field
  • Nashville, Tennessee – First Horizon Ballpark
  • Dallas, Texas – Fair Park
  • Las Vegas, Nevada – LV Ballpark
  • Scottsdale, Arizona – Salt River Fields
  • Sacramento, California – Sutter Health Park

"We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.," Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston said in a statement. "We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends."

Enchant tickets go on sale on Sept. 15.

