Ending HIV epidemic is possible with proactive treatment and testing

The first reported case of HIV in the United States was 43 years ago -- and today, its not the death sentence it once was.

Currently, there are about 1.2 million people living with HIV in the U.S., about 7,000 in San Francisco and 32,000 new cases a year across the country.

But according to HIV clinician Chief Scientific Officer of ViiV Healthcare Dr. Kimberly Smith, ending the epidemic is possible.

“Treatments are extremely effective," Smith said. "You can live a long, healthy life.

Smith says testing is key and that once-a-month antivirals provide significant protection over daily antiviral pills. Some insurers now will cover the cost of PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that can prevent HIV.