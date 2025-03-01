Trump order to make English official United States language: What to know

President Donald Trump is set to make English the official language of the United States.

While the White House said the move will create efficiency in government operations and promote unity, not everyone agrees with some saying it is a way for the administration to punish immigrants.

"For us, truly, it’s best to make English our guiding star and our standard because that's what historically has brought us together," said Todd DuBois, who is part of the group U.S. English.

The group has been working to get the United States to declare English as its official language for years.

DuBois said they are not against the use of other languages, but believes there should be an emphasis on Americans learning English.

"There have been observations time and time again that people make more money and are more successful and just flat out lead better lives if they know English to at least to be considered English proficient," DuBois said.

The United States has never had an official language.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 350 languages are spoken across the country, but three quarters of Americans speak only English at home.

The executive order will allow government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether they will offer services in other languages. Throughout the Bay Area, local governments publish in multiple languages on their websites for their residents.

The executive order also rolls back another directive under President Bill Clinton mandating those agencies provide assistance for other languages.

Meanwhile, some members of San Jose's Vietnamese-American community said allowing agencies to only use English will punish immigrants.

Philip Nguyen, executive director of the Vietnamese American Roundtable, said he grew up translating for his parents like many immigrant children. He believes the executive order would put a burden on children because their parents will not have the services they need.

"I think it places unfair burden or expectation on many of these immigrants or refugees to assimilate into what is the 'right' American culture," Nguyen said. "And I think that implies there is a wrong way to be American."

Neither DuBois or Nguyen expect much to change in California beyond federal buildings and agencies.

More details on what is in the executive order will be released after the president signs it.