Enjoying video game history at MAGWest in San Jose

A few thousand people are playing video games, both old and new, in San Jose this weekend at MAGWest 2023.

The event, which kicked off on Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, is running around-the-clock until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees, of course, have plenty of opportunity to play in the 24-hour gaming hall, but the event also includes panels, meet-and-greets, and lots of live music. People can also get more hands-on with the music, if they’re so inclined.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“The jam room will be open if people want to pick up an instrument and play with friend or people you’ve just met. It’s lots of fun!” said Gene Dreyband, the music co-chair of MAGWest.

This is the seventh annual MAGWest in the South Bay.

The festival is run by the non-profit Music and Gaming Festival, known as MAGFest, which is based on the East Coast. Started in 2002, its goal is to educate the public about the music, art, and history of video games.