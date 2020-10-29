Decision 2020

Equestrian Drops Off Ballot Via Horseback, Calls on Others to Vote Early

Brianna Noble is encouraging all eligible voters to get out and vote in this year's election

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brianna Noble, the equestrian who captured the nation’s attention earlier this year when she led a group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters while on horseback in Oakland, was back in the saddle Thursday, calling on people to vote early.

Noble, accompanied by her horse Dapper Dan, put her message into practice as she dropped off her ballot in the East Bay city Thursday afternoon. She was followed by two other equestrians as well as a group of supporters on bikes and those who came by foot.

Noble said she's hoping to inspire people, especially those who haven't voted in years prior, to register and vote early.

"I think all of us just want to make a little difference in the world," she said. "That’s exactly how I feel. I just hope that my vote matters, too, and I can maybe help sway the tide."

After she dropped off her ballot, Noble stuck the “I Voted” sticker on Dapper Dan and the two posed for photos on the steps of an Alameda County courthouse.

Noble said she’s not a politician and she’s not focused on telling her supporters who to vote for.

Local

San Jose 22 mins ago

Electrical Vault Fire Along Hwy. 101 in San Jose

Investigation 37 mins ago

Sheriff Taking Closer Look at Investigation Into Shooting Involving Deputy

Her message is simple: get out and vote – whether by mail, by car, by foot, or, in her case, by horse.

Brianna Noble received national attention earlier this year when she rode her horse into a Black Lives Matter rally in Oakland. She'll be back on her horse Thursday, encouraging others to vote.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us