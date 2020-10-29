Equestrian Drops Off Ballot Via Horseback, Calls on Others to Vote Early

Brianna Noble, the equestrian who captured the nation’s attention earlier this year when she led a group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters while on horseback in Oakland, was back in the saddle Thursday, calling on people to vote early.

Noble, accompanied by her horse Dapper Dan, put her message into practice as she dropped off her ballot in the East Bay city Thursday afternoon. She was followed by two other equestrians as well as a group of supporters on bikes and those who came by foot.

Noble said she's hoping to inspire people, especially those who haven't voted in years prior, to register and vote early.

"I think all of us just want to make a little difference in the world," she said. "That’s exactly how I feel. I just hope that my vote matters, too, and I can maybe help sway the tide."

You’ve probably seen Brianna Noble in the @Xfinity TV ad. The East Bay horsewoman rose to fame when she led a group of #BLM demonstrators in downtown #Oakland. Now, she’s back and so is her 🐴, Dapper Dan. She’s going to drop off her ballot on horseback. @nbcbayarea #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/j2Xfejsd8N — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) October 29, 2020

Ride out the vote! Brianna Noble & her horse 🐴 Dapper Dan just dropped off her ballot in #Oakland. The East Bay equestrian is urging voters to let their voice be heard and vote early. Noble was followed by 2 other riders and several people on bikes. @nbcbayarea #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/sTsTNPQOwW — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) October 29, 2020

After she dropped off her ballot, Brianna Noble & Dapper Dan posed for photos on the steps of the Alameda County courthouse. Noble says she’s hoping she can inspire first-time voters & those who didn’t vote in 2016 to vote early. @nbcbayarea #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/SlpuNaABus — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) October 29, 2020

After she dropped off her ballot, Noble stuck the “I Voted” sticker on Dapper Dan and the two posed for photos on the steps of an Alameda County courthouse.

Noble said she’s not a politician and she’s not focused on telling her supporters who to vote for.

Her message is simple: get out and vote – whether by mail, by car, by foot, or, in her case, by horse.

