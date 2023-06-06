Family calls on Alameda County DA to reopen Erik Salgado shooting case

Tuesday marked three years since Erik Salgado was shot and killed during a confrontation with California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland.

While officers involved in the deadly shooting were cleared, Salgado's family is now calling on the county's new district attorney to take another look at the case.

"It really makes me upset that these police officers have this immunity and these bill of rights that protect them," said Amanda Majail-Blanco, Salgado's sister.

Investigators said the 23-year-old Salgado was driving in a stolen car and was shot several times after he rammed his car into CHP vehicles. Salgado's pregnant girlfriend was also shot and survived, but lost the baby.

Salgado's mom on Tuesday during an emotional news briefing called for justice and police accountability. She also demanded Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and Attorney General Rob Bonta reopen the case despite former DA Nancy O'Malley deciding not to charge the officers.

"They aren't God and they don't have the right to take or roll the dice and say it is your turn," said Farid Majail, Salgado's father. "That ain't going to happen. They are supposed to be here to correct us, help us, give us a ticket."

Family members admit there is no evidence, but claims Sgt. Richard Henderson was using a high-capacity magazine during the shooting in violation of CHP policy - a claim CHP said it cannot comment on due to pending litigation.

"The background of some of the officers and the reputation that they have should be considered," Majail-Blanco said. "I think there is an immense amount of evidence of at least charging Richard Henderson."

Supporters of Salgado and other families whose loved ones have died at the hands of police are also calling for the reopening of other police shooting cases as well. They are hoping Price, who ran on a platform of police accountability and has already reopened several cases, will do the same in this case.

