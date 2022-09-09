Escaped Inmate Captured in Vallejo, Another Still on the Run: Sheriff

A man who escaped from a Contra Costa County jail, has been captured, while another man is still on the run, authorities said Thursday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrested Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, at a hotel in Vallejo Thursday morning.

Ramirez-Vera was due to be released in January on weapons and burglary charges and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Officials said that the second escaped inmate, Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, is still on the run. He was being held on car theft and drug charges.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

The two men escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton last Sunday.