Escaped Inmate Captured in Vallejo, Another Still on the Run: Sheriff

A man who escaped from a Contra Costa County jail, has been captured, while another man is still on the run, authorities said Thursday.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrested Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, at a hotel in Vallejo Thursday morning.
Ramirez-Vera was due to be released in January on weapons and burglary charges and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.
Officials said that the second escaped inmate, Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, is still on the run. He was being held on car theft and drug charges.
The two men escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton last Sunday.