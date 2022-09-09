Vallejo

Escaped Inmate Captured in Vallejo, Another Still on the Run: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man who escaped from a Contra Costa County jail, has been captured, while another man is still on the run, authorities said Thursday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrested Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, at a hotel in Vallejo Thursday morning.

Ramirez-Vera was due to be released in January on weapons and burglary charges and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Officials said that the second escaped inmate, Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, is still on the run. He was being held on car theft and drug charges.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office
Jorge Garcia-Escamilla (left) and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera

The two men escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton last Sunday.

