Bay Area filmmaker to debut ethnic studies film at SXSW

A Bay Area filmmaker is set to debut a film centered around ethnic studies at South by Southwest later this week.

The film, "Making Waves: The Rise of Asian America," explores the origins of an ethnic studies movement that began in the Bay Area and examines past and present Asian American movements driven by anti-Asian hate.

Jon Osaki, one of the film's makers, said he couldn't believe how timely the film would be given the Trump Administration's attempt to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"So many things are sort of turning back right now," Osaki said. "So, what we hope, for this film, is that we can help reenergize communities to move forward initiatives despite what's happening in Washington D.C. and who's in the White House."

Osaki added that part of helping reenergize communities is a future campaign to support efforts across the county to adopt Asian American studies content in schools.