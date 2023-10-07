Evacuation encouraged for some in Suisun City over brush fire

A brush fire in Suisun City Saturday has led the city’s police department to encourage evacuations in a limited area for those who need more time to leave as well as those with pets or livestock.

The affected areas, said the department, included north of Petersen Road, south of E. Tabor Avenue, east of Walters Road and west of Travis Airforce base.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa shared on social media at 12:36 p.m. that the fire was happening near the 4600 block of Wiley Lane.

Other information wasn’t immediately available.