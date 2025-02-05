Evacuation order issued along Russian River in Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday evening issued an evacuation order for low lying areas along the Russian River, the office announced just before 6 p.m.

"Everyone along the Russian River from unincorporated Healdsburg to Jenner located at 36 feet or below is under evacuation order," they said.

The current forecast predicts that the river will crest at 35.2 feet at Guerneville on Wednesday at 7 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in an alert.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for areas of Napa County near the Napa River on Tuesday night. They said even after the rain has moved out, they added that the runoff is causing rapid rises in water levels. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri, Jocelyn Moran and Gia Vang report.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Santa Rosa Veteran's Hall, west parking lot, at 1351 Maple Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Areas in the order include:

32 Feet - Lower Mill Street in Guerneville and Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio.

32.5 Feet - In Guerneville the intersection of Highway 116 and Neeley Road is closed. Mays Canyon Road by the old rodeo grounds is closed.

33 Feet - In Guerneville the intersection of Highway 116 and Drake Road is closed. In Monte Rio Willow and Alder Streets flood. In Forestville Mirabel Trailer Park begins to flood.

34 Feet - In Guerneville flooding begins at Johnsons Resort, Parkers Resort, Creekside Resort and Riverside Park. In Northwood, lower Redwood Drive begins to flood.

35 Feet - Numerous businesses and residences in the lowest sections of towns along the Russian River are expected to flood. In Guerneville Brookside Resort begins to flood. More extensive flooding occurs at Parkers Resort. In Northwood lower Redwood Drive floods.

36 feet - In Forestville, Mirabel Park Resort and Mirabel Trailer Park flood. In Guerneville, Fern Road at Highway 116 floods.

Anyone unsure whether they are under an evacuation order can go to this map.

Residents and visitors hurried out from River Bend Resort in Forestville as the water began rising along the nearby Russian River.

Cherish Vanderbilt he didn’t waste any time.

“I’m pulling out because I don’t want to have to step out into water in the morning,” Vanderbilt said. “A little stressed but we’ve been through this a few times I’ve lived here for about 10 years.”

About 40 residents live at the resort. The management said it initiated its emergency action plan on Tuesday morning, telling the low-lying residents to get out.

“If you have the ability and the means then move your stuff tonight 5:10 it’s going to come up you’re going to get wet if you stay,” said Evan Havstad with River Bend Resort.

In Guerneville, officials forecast the river to crest at 35. 2 feet at around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Wednesday and businesses and homes are expected to flood.

Sonoma County officials said that they expect the river to come back down around noon Wednesday to minor or moderate stage.

The Sheriff's Office advises people to take essential items such as medicines with them. Anyone who lives above the 36-foot level may have reduced or eliminated access due to flood waters.