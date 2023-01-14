Monterey County

Evacuation Orders Issued for Low-Lying Areas of Carmel River in Monterey County

By Bay City News

rain generic puddle generic flooding generic
Getty Images

Evacuation orders have been issued for low-lying areas of Carmel River effective immediately, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in an alert sent out at 1:01 p.m.

The order includes the Carmel River north of Klondike Canyon Road/Carmel Valley Road and south of Rancho San Carlos Road. The order upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders. People in an evacuation order zone are directed to quickly evacuate.

The sheriff's office suggests checking with neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. Residents should also check local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates.

california weather 2 hours ago

Storm-Battered California Gets More Wind, Rain and Snow

bay area storm Jan 3

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in the Bay Area: Road Closures, Power Outages

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Monterey County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us