Evacuation Orders Issued for Low-Lying Areas of Carmel River in Monterey County

Evacuation orders have been issued for low-lying areas of Carmel River effective immediately, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in an alert sent out at 1:01 p.m.

The order includes the Carmel River north of Klondike Canyon Road/Carmel Valley Road and south of Rancho San Carlos Road. The order upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders. People in an evacuation order zone are directed to quickly evacuate.

The sheriff's office suggests checking with neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. Residents should also check local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates.