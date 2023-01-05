Evacuation Warning Along Russian River From Healdsburg to Jenner

Residents living along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner are under an evacuation warning on Wednesday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.
Forecasts for Wednesday and overnight into Thursday call for up to 5 inches of rain in the coastal hills and up to 4 inches in higher elevation inland areas.
It's expected that the river will crest at 33 feet by Thursday night and into the early hours on Friday.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The river is expected to recede below flood stage by Friday afternoon, but forecasted to flood again at 40 feet on Sunday night and into Monday.
"For your safety, prepare to leave the areas below the 40-foot flood level along the Russian River," the sheriff's office said in an advisory. "Be sure to take essential items, such as medicines with you. If you live above the 40-foot level, your access may be reduced or eliminated due to flood waters.
Additional information is available at 211 and at socopsa.org.
The zones under the evacuation warning are:
Evacuation Zone: SON-1E2 - Jenner, the north side of Duncans Mills, and west Cazadero
- North of the Russian River
- South of Fort Ross Road
- East of Meyers Grade Road and the coastline
- West of Cazadero Highway
Evacuation Zone: SON-1F4 - Guerneville, Guernwood, and Northwood
- North and West of the Russian River
- South of Kohute Gulch and Old Cazadero Road
- East of Cazadero Highway
Evacuation Zone: SON-1F3 - Guerneville
- North of the Russian River
- South of Watson Road and Livereau Creek (the creek)
- East of Old Cazadero Road and Hubert Creek
- West of Armstrong Woods Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-1G1 - Rio Nido and Korbel North of the Russian River
- South of Sweetwater Springs Road
- East of Armstrong Woods Road
- West of McPeak Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-1G2 – Hacienda
- North and West of the Russian River
- South of Sweetwater Springs Road
- East of McPeak Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-2K1 - Unincorporated south Healdsburg
- North and East of Dry Creek (the creek)
- South of Westside Road
- West of Highway 101 and the Russian River
Evacuation Zone: SON-2K2 - Northern Russian River Valley
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road
- South and East of Westside Road
- West of the Russian River
Evacuation Zone: SON-2K3 - Unincorporated north Windsor
- North of Windsor River Road
- South and West of Highway 101
- East of the Russian River
- West of the Windsor town limits
Evacuation Zone: SON-4A1 - Riverfront Regional Park
- North of River Road
- South of Windsor River Road
- East of the Russian River
- West of Eastside Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-4B1 – Forestville
- North of Highway 116 and Travis Road
- South of River Road
- East of Martinelli Road
- West of Malone Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-1J1 - Summer Home Park, north side of Pocket Canyon and Drake Road
- North and East of Highway 116
- South of the Russian River
- West of Martinelli Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-1J2 - Bohemian Grove, Mays Canyon and Camp Meeker
- North of Morelli Lane
- South of the Russian River and Highway 116
- East of Bohemian Highway
- West of Green Valley Road and Harrison Grade Road
Evacuation Zone: SON-1J3 - Monte Rio, Casini Campground and west of Bohemian Highway
- North of Willow Creek Road
- South of the Russian River
- East of Freezeout Creek (the creek)
- West of Bohemian Highway
Evacuation Zone: SON-1H1 - Goat Rock and Pomo Campground
- North of Wright Hill Road
- South of the Russian River and Willow Creek Road
- East of the coastline
- West of Pomo Campground
Evacuation Zone: SON-1H2 - Freezeout Road area
- North and East of Willow Creek Road
- South of the Russian River
- West of Freezeout Creek