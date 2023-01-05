Evacuation Warning Along Russian River From Healdsburg to Jenner

Residents living along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner are under an evacuation warning on Wednesday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Forecasts for Wednesday and overnight into Thursday call for up to 5 inches of rain in the coastal hills and up to 4 inches in higher elevation inland areas.

It's expected that the river will crest at 33 feet by Thursday night and into the early hours on Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The river is expected to recede below flood stage by Friday afternoon, but forecasted to flood again at 40 feet on Sunday night and into Monday.

"For your safety, prepare to leave the areas below the 40-foot flood level along the Russian River," the sheriff's office said in an advisory. "Be sure to take essential items, such as medicines with you. If you live above the 40-foot level, your access may be reduced or eliminated due to flood waters.

Additional information is available at 211 and at socopsa.org.

The zones under the evacuation warning are:

Evacuation Zone: SON-1E2 - Jenner, the north side of Duncans Mills, and west Cazadero

North of the Russian River

South of Fort Ross Road

East of Meyers Grade Road and the coastline

West of Cazadero Highway

Evacuation Zone: SON-1F4 - Guerneville, Guernwood, and Northwood

North and West of the Russian River

South of Kohute Gulch and Old Cazadero Road

East of Cazadero Highway

Evacuation Zone: SON-1F3 - Guerneville

North of the Russian River

South of Watson Road and Livereau Creek (the creek)

East of Old Cazadero Road and Hubert Creek

West of Armstrong Woods Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-1G1 - Rio Nido and Korbel North of the Russian River

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of McPeak Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-1G2 – Hacienda

North and West of the Russian River

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

East of McPeak Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-2K1 - Unincorporated south Healdsburg

North and East of Dry Creek (the creek)

South of Westside Road

West of Highway 101 and the Russian River

Evacuation Zone: SON-2K2 - Northern Russian River Valley

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

South and East of Westside Road

West of the Russian River

Evacuation Zone: SON-2K3 - Unincorporated north Windsor

North of Windsor River Road

South and West of Highway 101

East of the Russian River

West of the Windsor town limits

Evacuation Zone: SON-4A1 - Riverfront Regional Park

North of River Road

South of Windsor River Road

East of the Russian River

West of Eastside Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-4B1 – Forestville

North of Highway 116 and Travis Road

South of River Road

East of Martinelli Road

West of Malone Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-1J1 - Summer Home Park, north side of Pocket Canyon and Drake Road

North and East of Highway 116

South of the Russian River

West of Martinelli Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-1J2 - Bohemian Grove, Mays Canyon and Camp Meeker

North of Morelli Lane

South of the Russian River and Highway 116

East of Bohemian Highway

West of Green Valley Road and Harrison Grade Road

Evacuation Zone: SON-1J3 - Monte Rio, Casini Campground and west of Bohemian Highway

North of Willow Creek Road

South of the Russian River

East of Freezeout Creek (the creek)

West of Bohemian Highway

Evacuation Zone: SON-1H1 - Goat Rock and Pomo Campground

North of Wright Hill Road

South of the Russian River and Willow Creek Road

East of the coastline

West of Pomo Campground

Evacuation Zone: SON-1H2 - Freezeout Road area