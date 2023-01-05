Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Uvas Reservoir And Pacheco Pass River Basin

Santa Clara County officials issued evacuation warnings late Wednesday night to community members residing in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin due to the current winter storm.

Officials said the soil in the area has reached its saturation point, with creeks, streams and rivers reaching or exceeding flood stage.

The announcement urged people who reside in the following areas to prepare to evacuate to a safe location:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Pacheco Pass River Basin includes the following:

El Torro Rd. South of Hwy. 152 to Bloomfield Av

Lovers Lane between Shore Rd. and Hwy. 152

Watershed Areas of Uvas Reservoir include those living:

South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Rd.

South of Lions Peak

South of Day Road and Geri Lane

Watsonville and Hwy. 152

"Gather your family members, pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medication, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights, and phone chargers," the announcement reads.

For more information, see PrepareSCC.org.