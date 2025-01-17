Evacution orders issued, crews respond to fire at Moss Landing power plant

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders after Fire crews responded to a fire on Thursday at the Moss Landing Power Plant.

Orders were issued for the areas "South of the Elkhorn Slough, North of Molera Rd and Monterey Dunes Way, and West of Castroville Blvd and ElkHorn Rd. to the ocean for the following zones: MRY-B037, MRY-B047, MRY-B050, MRY-B051, MRY-B053, MRY-B058, MRY-B060."

The Castroville Recreation Center is being opened as a temporary evacuation point, at 11261 Crane St. in Castroville.

Authorities also warned nearby residents to close windows and doors and shut off air systems.

The warning from Monterey County officials is for residents of zones MRY-B047 and MRY-B053. Residents are also asked to stay out of the area to allow for access of emergency vehicles.

The plant is a natural gas-powered electricity generation plant on Cabrillo Highway in Moss Landing, an unincorporated area of Monterey County.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 SB SR-1 at Salinas Rd. is currently shut down due to a fire at the Moss Landing power plant. Please avoid the area and use US-101 as an alternate route. There is no estimated time for reopening yet. Stay safe! #TrafficUpdate #CHP #TravelAlert pic.twitter.com/Cp6wsDeWFt — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2025