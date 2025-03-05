Evergreen Lodge, that Yosemite-close gem, is going glamping

What to Know Evergreen Lodge

The historical property, which is located near Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy Valley, includes 88 furnished cabins and 22 camping tents

New glamping options will be available beginning April 15 through the fall of 2025

Tents created for couples and roomier family tents are available; lighting, Wi-Fi, bath products, and a pillowtop mattress are among the amenities

A full restaurant and bar are located on-site, as well as several rustic diversions, hiking trails, nostalgic games, and more

EVERGREEN LODGE... is an idyllic spot that is very much on this planet, but it possesses an ethereal "away-away-ness" that plenty of properties strive for but don't fully achieve. That's because the historical property is authentically away from it all: It's just a short toodle from Hetch Hetchy Valley, deep in the forested reaches near the western Yosemite entrance, and being there feels like you've happily alighted in a summer camp from some daydream. This nostalgic notion is drawn from the wholesome pursuits found around Evergreen Lodge — oversized chess, bocce ball, hiking, animal track identification, old-school board games, and the savoring of s'mores might be on the schedule on any one day — as well as its woodsy, straight-from-a-linen-postcard appearance. Now that camp-tastic aura is growing even stronger thanks to new glamping tents opening on the property this spring.

APRIL 15... will be day #1 for the new offerings, which will include cozy tents for couples and tents with two beds created for families. There are 22 new canvas tents in all, and each has "vaulted ceilings, screened windows, and plush pillowtop mattresses," as well as bedside fans and lighting, a light overhead, shelving, eco-friendly bath products, and, oh yes, "in-tent" Wi-Fi. A covered porch gives some additional outdoorsy vibes to the tent, as does the all-important bear box (there's a box for each tent). And being able to jump into all of the joyful doings around Evergreen Lodge? For the glampers, that's part of the sylvan scene. Get prices, dates, and more information by trekking to this site now.