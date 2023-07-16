COVID Eviction moratorium ends in Oakland

The COVID-related eviction moratorium in Oakland expired on Saturday after more than three years.

This means Oakland landlords may now evict tenants from residential properties, provided they meet the city’s Just Cause standard. These standards include situations like unpaid rent, violation of a lease after being given written notice to stop and using the space for illegal activities.

The city of Oakland emphasized that landlords are not allowed to evict tenants who were unable to pay rent between March 9, 2020, and July 14, 2023 due to financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. However, landlords may take their tenants to court over outstanding rent from that period.

The city first enacted the policy on March 27, 2020, in response to the pandemic. The ordinance addressed concerns that workers affected both by COVID and shelter-in-place orders would be unable to find new housing if they were evicted for failing to pay rent.

That ordinance laid out a number of new rules, most notably the moratorium on residential evictions, “[e]xcept when the tenant poses an imminent threat to the health or safety of other occupants of the property.” The ordinance also capped the amount that landlords could increase rent and added new rules around commercial evictions, among other provisions.

In April of this year, around a month and a half after California ended its COVID State of Emergency, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunado Bass proposed phasing out the eviction moratorium. The policy was controversial among renters' advocates, while landlords called for an immediate end to the policy.

After receiving feedback from landlords during city council meetings, the proposal changed from a phase-out to a hard end on July 15.

That date ended up sticking, as the city council passed a new ordinance on May 2 codifying a plan to end the moratorium.

However, the current rent increase moratorium remains in effect through July 1, 2024, meaning that annual rent increases are capped at either the Consumer Price Index or 3%, depending on which is lower.

There are some exceptions to this rule, such as single family residences or cooperatives units. Oakland’s Rent Adjustment Program has more information and resources for both renters and landlords, with some details available online.

